Guest Writer
CEO and Founder, BrightEdge

Jim Yu is the CEO and co-founder behind digital-marketing platform BrightEdge

What Content Marketers Can Learn from Santa Claus
What Content Marketers Can Learn from Santa Claus

Between understanding consumer demand, scaling globally and pleasing audiences, there are some serious areas of overlap between content marketers and Santa himself.
Take a Cue From 'Game of Thrones' in Content Marketing
Take a Cue From 'Game of Thrones' in Content Marketing

Though you needn't worry about trials by combat or a brood of dragons, the quest to capture eyeballs can certainly feel like a struggle.
Going Beyond Facebook Paid Posts to Reach Customers
Going Beyond Facebook Paid Posts to Reach Customers

With Facebook changing its social strategy and Google constantly updating its algorithm, our online-marketing expert Jim Yu offers up advice on how small businesses can reach customers in a consistent manner.
Deciding How Much of Your Marketing Time Should Go to SEO
Deciding How Much of Your Marketing Time Should Go to SEO

Often, entrepreneurs have little time and resources to commit to various startup tasks. Our marketing expert Jim Yu breaks down how founders should approach SEO and incorporate it into their marketing strategy.
Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: Determining the Best Platform for Mobile Marketing
Facebook, Twitter or Instagram: Determining the Best Platform for Mobile Marketing

Our marketing expert Jim Yu discusses how to best utilize social for mobile marketing.
