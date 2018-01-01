Joe Lindenmayer is the president and co-owner of TSS Photography Inc., a 230-unit franchise network specializing in youth sports, school and event photography, and recently launched a new children's art franchise concept, Young Masters. You can reach him at joe@tssphotography.com .
Franchises
Franchise Ownership in the New Economy
Before investing in a franchise, consider how the franchisor has reacted to the recession.
Franchises
How Will Your Franchise Ownership End?
Before your grand opening, think about how you want to make your exit.
Franchises
Do Veterans Make Better Franchisees?
They have qualities any business owner can take to heart.
Franchises
Making Franchise Relationships Work
Keep your team, your boss and yourself happy with these communication tips.
Ready for Anything
4 Ways to Boost Franchise Sales
Learn to be proactive now, and your business will thrive in any economy.