Joel Comm is NY Times bestselling author, professional keynote speaker, brand influencer and futurist. An expert on harnessing the power of the web, publishing, social media and mobile applications to expand reach and engage in active relationship marketing, Joel is a sought-after public speaker who leaves his audience inspired, entertained, and armed with strategic tools to create highly effective new media campaigns.
Ready for Anything
Ka-Ching: Making Money Online
With the online world taking over our lives, here is how entrepreneurs can cash in.