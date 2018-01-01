John Ackerly

Cybersecurity
3 Lessons From Sony Pictures Cautionary Tale
Here are three key takeaways from the hack, and what you can do to avoid these mistakes.
Cybersecurity
The Celebrity-Hacking Scandal Is a Rude Wake-Up Call on Cloud Security
As business owners, you have to take responsibility to protect your sensitive documents and photos.
Security
5 Steps to Keeping Your Private Communications Secure
Control where your company emails go, how long they're seen and retrieve them when necessary -- even after you hit send.