John McAdam

John McAdam

Guest Writer
Strategic Business Planning Expert for Established Business Owners

John McAdam has decades of business experience as a hired CEO, serial entrepreneur and instructor. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School and has taught strategic business planning at the Wharton Small Business Development Center for years. McAdam is the author of The One-Hour Business Plan (Wiley) and advises businesses on strategic business planning, corporate culture changes and new business initiatives.

7 Ways to Soothe a Customer Complaining Online
Customer Complaints

7 Ways to Soothe a Customer Complaining Online

Customers can complain anonymously but you have to respond publicly. Be nice and patient.
3 min read
Does Your Value Proposition Need a Checkup?
Ready for Anything

Does Your Value Proposition Need a Checkup?

Your statement of what you offer and why it's better needs to be succinct and memorable. Here is a way to check that it is.
4 min read
