Jose Aristimuno
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of VIP MEDIA SOLUTIONS
Jose Aristimuño is the CEO of VIP Media, a hybrid PR agency. The agency's diverse client base includes world-class entrepreneurs, public figures and international music artists and celebrities. Previously, he worked for the Obama Administration as the spokesperson and director of media.
Follow Jose Aristimuno on Social
Latest
Focus on These 5 Areas If You Want to Build a Successful Ecommerce Business
Running an online business can give you the freedom to live life on your terms, but only if you know what you're doing.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Mario Peshev
CEO, Business Advisor at DevriX
-
Tracey Wallace
Director of Marketing at MarketerHire
-
Joseph Ferriolo
Director of Wise Business Plans
-
Jason Feifer
Editor in Chief
-
Tiffany Gaines
CEO of SS Global Entertainment, Ent. Executive, Publicist, Author.
-
-
-
Neil Chilson
Senior Technology and Innovation Research Fellow, Stand Together