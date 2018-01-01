Joseph W. Bartlett

Joseph W. Bartlett

Joseph W. Bartlett is special counsel in the corporate, securities and financial institutions practice of the law firm McCarter & English LLP in New York City. He is also founder and chairman of VC Experts, for which he is an active contributing editor.

More From Joseph W. Bartlett

'Broker-Dealer Lite' Legal Gray Area Puts Entrepreneurs at Risk As JOBS Act Opens Internet to Pitching Accredited Investors
Finance

'Broker-Dealer Lite' Legal Gray Area Puts Entrepreneurs at Risk As JOBS Act Opens Internet to Pitching Accredited Investors

The legality of deals can come into question if 'finders' who connect companies with investors for a fee aren't registered as broker-dealers.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.