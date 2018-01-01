Josh Felber

Josh is an expert contributor to GOBankingRates and has been featured on National television as well as radio. Josh co-authored two bestselling books Transform with Brian Tracy, as well as SuccessOnomics with Steve Forbes. 

Two Influential Gen Zers Explain How to Market to Young Consumers
Marketing

Two Influential Gen Zers Explain How to Market to Young Consumers

Today's youths build relationships both in person and online -- and with both individuals and brands.
5 min read
How to Prepare Your Business to Win Big on Black Friday
Black Friday

How to Prepare Your Business to Win Big on Black Friday

The Thanksgiving shopping experience is all about maximizing profit by selling as many discounted items as possible.
5 min read
5 Lessons From Kid Entrepreneurs Making More Money Than You
Entrepreneurs

5 Lessons From Kid Entrepreneurs Making More Money Than You

These youthful business leaders offer valuable tips on efficient ways to utilize their finances.
5 min read
When Digital Meets Culture, Entrepreneurs Learn to Adapt
Technology

When Digital Meets Culture, Entrepreneurs Learn to Adapt

The digital world has changed the way consumers search for and purchase good and services. For entrepreneurs, it's a balance.
4 min read
3 Ways Introverted Entrepreneurs Can Market Themselves
Introverts

3 Ways Introverted Entrepreneurs Can Market Themselves

Introverts don't need to change who they are, they just need to learn a few tips about selling themselves as an entrepreneur.
4 min read
