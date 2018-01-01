Josh Felber

Josh is an expert contributor to GOBankingRates and has been featured on National television as well as radio. Josh co-authored two bestselling books Transform with Brian Tracy, as well as SuccessOnomics with Steve Forbes.
Marketing
Two Influential Gen Zers Explain How to Market to Young Consumers
Today's youths build relationships both in person and online -- and with both individuals and brands.
Black Friday
How to Prepare Your Business to Win Big on Black Friday
The Thanksgiving shopping experience is all about maximizing profit by selling as many discounted items as possible.
Entrepreneurs
5 Lessons From Kid Entrepreneurs Making More Money Than You
These youthful business leaders offer valuable tips on efficient ways to utilize their finances.
Technology
When Digital Meets Culture, Entrepreneurs Learn to Adapt
The digital world has changed the way consumers search for and purchase good and services. For entrepreneurs, it's a balance.
Introverts
3 Ways Introverted Entrepreneurs Can Market Themselves
Introverts don't need to change who they are, they just need to learn a few tips about selling themselves as an entrepreneur.