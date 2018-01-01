Josh Mait

Josh Mait

Guest Writer
Chief Marketing Officer, RelSci

Josh Mait is chief marketing officer at Relationship Science LLC (@RelSci), the relationship mapping and analytics platform. His passion is building creatively-inspired, strategically-driven, successful organizations. RelSci is a technology solutions company working with executive teams to create competitive advantage by capturing and leveraging their relationship networks with the influential decision makers that matter to their success. Josh lives in Brooklyn with his wife, Kira, and their two daughters.

More From Josh Mait

The Real Meaning of 18 Polite Terms Related to Sucking Up
Networking

The Real Meaning of 18 Polite Terms Related to Sucking Up

Eskimos have dozens of words to describe snow. Business people have an equally vast vocabulary of euphemisms for meeting strangers in hopes of making some money.
4 min read
5 Ways to Get Your Network 'in Shape' for the Summer
Networking

5 Ways to Get Your Network 'in Shape' for the Summer

Don't let a bloated and sluggish network slow you down.
4 min read
What Every Business Builder Can Learn From Detroit About the Power of Relationships
Relationships

What Every Business Builder Can Learn From Detroit About the Power of Relationships

Relationship capital is helping save the nation's most troubled city. Imagine it's importance for businesses leaders facing less onerous challenges.
5 min read
8 Ways to Optimize Your Network
Relationships

8 Ways to Optimize Your Network

The value of your network has everything to do with how you cultivate relationships and little to do with how many names you can drop.
3 min read
Collaborate to Win Is the Paradox of Market Competition
Relationships

Collaborate to Win Is the Paradox of Market Competition

Our great ideas go nowhere without relationships that bring us the customers, employees and investors we need to succeed.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.