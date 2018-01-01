Joy Schoffler is the principal of Leverage PR www.leverage-pr.com a publicity firm that works with growth stage businesses and thought leaders throughout the nation. Throughout her career Joy has helped startups and early-stage companies raise over $20 million in capital, secure Fortune 500 accounts and bring new technologies to market.
Marketing
How to Attract Crowdfunding Investors Without Breaking the Law
With the JOBS Act as the law of the land, changes to how you can market your small company to crowdfunding investors are on the way.