Judith Humphrey

Guest Writer
Founder, The Humphrey Group

Judith Humphrey, the Toronto-based founder of The Humphrey Group, a leadership communications firm, teaches executives and leaders how to influence and inspire their female employees to better communicate their office needs and professional goals. Humphrey’s clients include Deloitte, HSBC, IBM, Microsoft, TDBank and Walmart.  Her message has been delivered to over 400,000 people worldwide, and her new book Taking the Stage: How Women Can Speak Up, Stand Out, and Succeed, provides step-by-step instructions, including practical advice and scenarios that help women learn to communicate assertively.

 

5 Ways We Can All Silence Our Inner Crow
Project Grow

5 Ways We Can All Silence Our Inner Crow

Don't let that voice of negativity in your head start to squawk.
6 min read
