Julian Hamood
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
President of Trusted Tech Team
Julian Hamood is the President of Trusted Tech Team, a Microsoft Solutions Partner focused on providing licensing expertise and cutting-edge cloud solutions to businesses. Trusted Tech Team was built on the basis of being entirely by the book and providing transparency for software licensing.
Latest
Leadership
Invest in Your Team or Fall Behind – 3 Ways to Upskill Your Team with Continuous Training
Any business that isn't investing in expanding its technical skills and soft skills is not a worthy competitor.