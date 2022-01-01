Signing out of account, Standby...
Jurgita Lapienytė
Latest
The future of the internet: will we ever cease to be a commodity?
With big tech firmly holding the grip of the internet, can Web 3.0 take over Web 2.0?
More Authors You Might Like
-
Murali Nethi
CEO & Founder
-
Dasha Kroshkina
CEO & Founder of StudyFree
-
Michael Fenech
Start-up advisor and e-Commerce expert
-
Lyle D. Solomon
Principal Attorney of Oak View Law Group
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Steve Taplin
CEO of Sonatafy Technology
-
Brian Buffini
Founder and Chairman of Buffini & Company
-
Matt Giffune
Co-founder at Occupier