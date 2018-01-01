Guest Writer

Entrepreneur, Founder and CEO of Earth-Kind, Inc.

Kari Warberg Block, CEO and founder of earthkind, is hailed as a market disrupter. Her company’s mission is to preserve the good and prevent the rest. In 2013, Block was chosen as one of the top three Small Business People of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Administration and is an adviser to the National Women’s Business Council, which advises the president, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Congress. She’s made it her mission to help other inventors and entrepreneurs overcome obstacles and grow their businesses.