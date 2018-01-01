As senior vice president, Kathy Gans is the national executive director for Accounting Principals and Ajilon Professional Staffing for the entire organization. During her tenure with Ajilon and Accounting Principals, Gans's significant professional experience has helped drive company performance and results.
