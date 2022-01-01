Jurgi Camblong

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of SOPHiA GENETICS

Jurgi Camblong, Ph.D., is an entrepreneur pioneering the data-driven medicine movement. A molecular biologist by training, he co-founded SOPHiA GENETICS in 2011 and has led as CEO since, growing the company on a global scale.

Latest

Emprendedores

La inspiración está en todas partes: aquí es donde debes de buscarla

Las fuentes de inspiración están en todas partes en nuestra vida cotidiana... solo tenemos que saber dónde buscarlas.

Leadership

Inspiration is Everywhere: Here's Where to Look For It

Sources of inspiration are everywhere in our day-to-day lives...we just have to know where to look for them.

More Authors You Might Like