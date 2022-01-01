Jurgi Camblong
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of SOPHiA GENETICS
Jurgi Camblong, Ph.D., is an entrepreneur pioneering the data-driven medicine movement. A molecular biologist by training, he co-founded SOPHiA GENETICS in 2011 and has led as CEO since, growing the company on a global scale.
Latest
Emprendedores
La inspiración está en todas partes: aquí es donde debes de buscarla
Las fuentes de inspiración están en todas partes en nuestra vida cotidiana... solo tenemos que saber dónde buscarlas.
Leadership
Inspiration is Everywhere: Here's Where to Look For It
Sources of inspiration are everywhere in our day-to-day lives...we just have to know where to look for them.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-