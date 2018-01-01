Guest Writer

As the senior vice president of events and education for CompTIA, Kelly Ricker is responsible for setting the association's IT channel education and event strategies and overseeing the department that is responsible for producing CompTIA's channel education products and live events, including the annual Breakaway conference where more than 1,100 channel executives gather for business and training. Ricker currently serves on the Corporate Event Marketing Association (CEMA) Industry Advisory Board and the Meeting Planners International (MPI) Membership Committee. She is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she majored in Public Relations.