Kelly Ricker

Guest Writer
Senior Vice President for CompTIA,

As the senior vice president of events and education for CompTIA, Kelly Ricker is responsible for setting the association's IT channel education and event strategies and overseeing the department that is responsible for producing CompTIA's channel education products and live events, including the annual Breakaway conference where more than 1,100 channel executives gather for business and training. Ricker  currently serves on the Corporate Event Marketing Association (CEMA) Industry Advisory Board and the Meeting Planners International (MPI) Membership Committee. She is a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where she majored in Public Relations.

Battling Cyber Threats Begins With Employee Education
Cybersecurity

Even the best of software and technology is useless without appropriate human training.
4 min read
