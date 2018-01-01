Ken Allen

Guest Writer
Director of Product Marketing at Ipswitch

 Ken is currently the director of product Marketing for Ipswitch and is responsible for all product messaging, positioning and marketing content around the product portfolio. Prior to joining Ipswitch, Ken was the Director of Product Marketing at Metalogix, one of the largest Microsoft SharePoint ISVs.

More From Ken Allen

Prepare Your Network for Employees' Inevitable Cyber Monday Shopping
Cybersecurity

The reality each year on Cyber Monday is that billions are spent online during office hours. You're wise to watch for bandwidth traffic jams and security threats.
4 min read
Data in Motion is Data at Greatest Risk
Cybersecurity

Companies grappling with the relentless threat of cyberattacks have to secure the vast amounts of their data moving around with their employees.
4 min read
