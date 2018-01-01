Ken Lin

Co-founder and CEO of Credit Karma
Ken Lin is the CEO, co-founder and chief consumer advocate of Credit Karma, a personal finance company dedicated to helping consumers better understand the power of their credit and overall financial health. Lin started Credit Karma with a mission to change how people interact with their finances, making them easier to manage and more transparent. Prior to Credit Karma, he founded Multilytics Marketing, a data-driven marketing agency that actively manages more than $40 million a year in online marketing dollars for clients such as Wells Fargo, Liberty Mutual and eBay.

Can Video Games in the Office Make Employees More Productive?
Productivity

Hip startup employees have been known to enjoy digital entertainment at work, but does it actually have a positive effect on employees?
