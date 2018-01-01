Kevin Higgins

Kevin Higgins

Guest Writer
CEO of Fusion Learning

Kevin Higgins is CEO of training organization Fusion Learning, recognized by Selling Power as one of the top 20 sales training companies in North America and as one of Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers for 2014. He is the author of Engage Me: Strategies From The Sales Effectiveness Source

Growth Strategies

5 Keys to Engaging Performance Reviews

Four hours of a manager's time can add value and improve engagement and performance.
3 min read
Ready for Anything

6 Secrets to a Successful Sales Meeting

You owe it to yourself and your team to run sales meetings they will be productive and engaging. Here are six ways to spice up the agenda.
3 min read
