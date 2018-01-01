Khalida Ali

Guest Writer
Senior Manager, Diversity and Inclusion at Zendesk
Khalida Ali, senior manager, diversity and inclusion at Zendesk, is passionate about equity and advocacy. In her role, she’s responsible for working across and throughout Zendesk to build and foster a spirit of community that allows all individuals the chance and ability to thrive.

More From Khalida Ali

Promoting Inclusivity Beyond Pride Month: Why We Should Support the LGBTQ+ Community Year-Round
Workplace Diversity

Though the LGBTQ+ community has gained rights and recognition, the battle for equality is still far from over.
7 min read
