Khalil Grell is an associate strategist at global brand strategy, design and experience firm Siegel+Gale, where he helps some of the world’s leading companies employ strategies that fuel unique and impactful brand experiences. Defining himself broadly as a problem-solver, he has a wide variety of experience working across consumer, healthcare, and corporate brands. Khalil received his BA from Amherst College, where he majored in Economics and Psychology. Follow him on Twitter @khalilgrell
Brand Reputation
What to Consider Before Your Brand Takes a Stand Politically
The costly #DeleteUber backlash shows that large majorities of Americans, and not just millennials, will harshly punish a brand they perceive as unethical.