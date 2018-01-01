Khalil Grell

Khalil Grell

Guest Writer
Brand Strategist with Siegel+Gale

Khalil Grell is an associate strategist at global brand strategy, design and experience firm Siegel+Gale, where he helps some of the world’s leading companies employ strategies that fuel unique and impactful brand experiences. Defining himself broadly as a problem-solver, he has a wide variety of experience working across consumer, healthcare, and corporate brands. Khalil received his BA from Amherst College, where he majored in Economics and Psychology. Follow him on Twitter @khalilgrell

More From Khalil Grell

What to Consider Before Your Brand Takes a Stand Politically
Brand Reputation

What to Consider Before Your Brand Takes a Stand Politically

The costly #DeleteUber backlash shows that large majorities of Americans, and not just millennials, will harshly punish a brand they perceive as unethical.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.