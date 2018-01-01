Kristen Vanstrom

Guest Writer
Writer

Kristen Vanstrom is a self published author, television personality, and digital marketing specialist. Her entrepreneurial journey started in 2013, when she founded and sold an online burlesque clothing store. In October 2015, she released her first self help book, Poor Girl's Guide to Fame and Fortune. She currently resides in Jamestown, NY with her two spoiled bulldogs, Beauford and Lucy.

 

More From Kristen Vanstrom

Skip the Emojis: Your Small Business' Text-Messaging Campaign Should Be All About the Deals
SMS Marketing

Skip the Emojis: Your Small Business' Text-Messaging Campaign Should Be All About the Deals

Offer your best promotions and get to the point, already -- or customers will unsubscribe just as quickly as they opted in to receive your instant messages.
3 min read
Rocket Launch Yourself to Celebrity Status Online
Personal Branding

Rocket Launch Yourself to Celebrity Status Online

Your cult-like online following will vanish if you stop creating engaging content.
4 min read
Here's Why SMS Marketing Is Literally the Best Idea Ever
SMS Marketing

Here's Why SMS Marketing Is Literally the Best Idea Ever

Texts are quick and cheap, and always read by everyone.
4 min read
5 Signs That Preach Progress in a Startup Environment
Startups

5 Signs That Preach Progress in a Startup Environment

As a startup owner, you obviously want to figure out the best way to measure success. These positive reinforcers will let you know you're on the right track.
3 min read
