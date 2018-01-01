Kristi Dosh

Gambling
As the Sports-Betting Industry Transforms, Entrepreneurs May Find It Hard to Get in on Gambling Profits -- but Related Businesses Will Thrive
There are opportunities for entrepreneurs as states begin allowing regulated sports betting.
Video Marketing
How to Create Socially Aware Video Content Without Coming Across as Fake
Make sure your video goes viral for the right reasons.
Personal Branding
How Developing My Personal Brand Let Me Leave My Corporate Job
I used blogging and social media to launch a new career.