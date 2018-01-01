Kyle Taylor

Guest Writer
Founder of The Penny Hoarder

Kyle Taylor is founder of The Penny Hoarder, a blog about weird ways to earn money that sees about 5.5 million readers each month. He’s been featured on Oprah.com, ABC News, Men's Health and Woman’s World magazine.

 

More From Kyle Taylor

Facebook Advertising Is Where It's at, Which Is Why I Spent $3 Million on It
Here are three lucrative lessons learned from my large but wise investment in Facebook ads.
Why You Need to Reinvest Half of What You Earn Back Into Your Company
Growth Strategies

By putting money back into your business, you can help it grow quickly, learn from your mistakes and allows you to hire people to scale it even more.
