Lara O'Reilly

You'll Never Guess Why The NFL Banned This Super Bowl Ad
Super Bowl

The ad contains substances which are banned by the football league.
Snapchat Is Making the UK Its International Headquarters
Snapchat

The move is unusual for a U.S.-based tech firm.
Jack Dorsey Explains Why Elon Musk Has One of the Best Twitter Accounts
Elon Musk

'He's constantly on Twitter, constantly talking about what they are doing -- and how he's feeling about it as well.'
Kobe Bryant Has Set Up a $100 Million Venture Capital Fund
Venture Capital

Bryant has teamed up with tech entrepreneur and investor Jeff Stibel to launch Bryant Stibel, which will be based in Los Angeles.
Instagram's Snapchat Clone Has Shown Little Sign of Hurting Snapchat Just Yet
Snapchat

Stories is a hugely-popular part of the Snapchat app, with more than a third of its daily users using the feature to broadcast what they getting up to.
Snapchat's Bitmoji Update was so Popular It Crashed Its Servers and Sent the App Down
Snapchat

Its popularity appears to have taken Snapchat by surprise.
