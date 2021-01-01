Larry Ramer

Latest

Stocks

The Outlook of DiDi Stock Remains Dismal

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The antipathy of China's Communist Party towards Didi continues to make DIDI stock uninvestable. The post The Outlook of DiDi...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Robinhood May Be Caught in a Vicious Cycle

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Robinhood's outlook is quite negative, while the valuation of HOOD stock remains elevated. Investors should sell the shares. The post...

Continue Reading
Stocks

5 Stocks to Sell Before 2022 Sends Them to the Market Morgue

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips These five names are facing very tough competition and have very poor fundamentals, making them all prime candidates for stocks...

Continue Reading
Stocks

DraftKings Stock Continues to Be Burdened By New Debt as Losses Pile Up

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips In addition to strong competition and large losses, a change in the macro situation is likely to hurt DKNG stock...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Steep Macro Challenges Make Chegg Stock Unappealing

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Chegg's tough macro issues and anemic growth outlook, along with the high valuation of CHGG stock, make it unattractive. The...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Rivian Stock Could Reach $200 in Just a Few Months

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Rivian's backing from Amazon and a number of Wall Street's largest banks should lift RIVN stock over the medium-term. The...

Continue Reading
Stocks

QuantumScape’s Risk Has Dropped, But It Remains High

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips With QuantumScape continuing to face tough competition and significant uncertainty, QS stock continues to be very risky. The post QuantumScape’s...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Amid More Evidence of Tough Competition, Teladoc Stock Remains a Sell

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Teladoc's slowing growth and increased spending indicates that its competition is increasingly tough, making TDOC stock a sell. The post...

Continue Reading
Stocks

A Lack of Buzz Makes Lucid’s Valuation All the More Surprising

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Lucid is not generating the kind of publicity nor order total its needs to justify the gigantic valuation of LCID...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Coupang Stock Is a Great Buy Even If It’s Not the Next Amazon

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips The parallels between the e-commerce giants are striking, but CPNG stock could surge even if the company fails to boost...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Stay on the Sidelines With Gevo Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Gevo may have trouble competing with green hydrogen on price, and the valuation of GEVO stock is still sky-high. The...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Low Valuation Belies Positives Underlying Micron Technology Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Computer memory prices are poised to keep advancing over the longer term, making MU stock worth buying for patient investors....

Continue Reading
Stocks

Shiba Inu’s Recent Tumble Proves It’s a Dangerous Game

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Shiba Inu is extremely risky and could very badly hurt by changes to the tax code. It's also does not...

Continue Reading
Stocks

AT&T Is a Safe, Rock-Solid Investment

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips AT&T is undervalued and shedding languishing WarnerMedia, Taken together, these two factors make T stock a solid conservative investment. The...

Continue Reading
Stocks

Remark Needs to Show Us the Money or a Good Strategy

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips There are no indications that Remark has a good long-term strategy to boost its financial results, but MARK stock recently...

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like