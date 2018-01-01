Laura Lorenzetti

Laura Lorenzetti is a contributor for Fortune Magazine.

Chobani Employees Just Got This Sweet Perk
And the perk is better for workers who have been with the company longer.
Put Down That Bagel: Some High-Carb Foods May Drastically Increase Your Risk of Lung Cancer
'We observed a 49 percent increased risk of lung cancer among subjects with the highest daily glycemic index,' author of new study says.
The Obsession With 'Curing' Aging Is Now Big Business
Finding ways to extend a healthy life has attracted many tens of millions in investment dollars from the likes of Google and numerous biotechnology companies.
The 5 Biggest Buzzwords in Tech Right Now
Phrases like 'synergy' and 'big data' are on the way out. See what's taking their place.
McDonald's Is Doing Something It Hasn't Done in 40 Years
The fast food chain is slimming down.
Here's How Many People Became Millionaires Last Year
Asia-Pacific now has more millionaires than North America.
The Supreme Court's Decision on Health Care Subsidies: What You Need to Know
The top court will start hearing arguments in the King v. Burwell case Wednesday, and the cost of insurance could be at stake.
The Second Largest U.S. Tobacco Company to Ban Smoking In Its Offices
It's a little ironic. And also sad it has taken this long. But this tobacco giant will no longer allow the use of cigarettes, cigars or pipes inside conference rooms, offices or elevators.
