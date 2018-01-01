Leigh Perkins, Jr

Leigh Perkins, Jr

Guest Writer
CEO of The Orvis Company
Leigh “Perk” Perkins, Jr is CEO of Orvis, which donates 5 percent of pre-tax profits to protecting nature. He is an accomplished fly fisherman, wingshooter, canoeist, cross-country skier and bird watcher who has served on the boards of numerous conservation organizations over the past 25 years.

More From Leigh Perkins, Jr

Protect the Environment, Protect Your Business
Environmental Protection

Protect the Environment, Protect Your Business

If your company depends on abundant natural resources, supporting environmental causes is smart business -- but it's also so much more.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.