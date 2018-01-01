Lisa Falzone

Lisa Falzone

Guest Writer
CEO and Co-founder of Revel Systems

Lisa Falzone is the CEO and co-founder of Revel Systems, which offers iPad point-of-sale (POS) systems for restaurant, retail and grocery.


 

What Competitive Sports Taught Me About Running a Business
Young Entrepreneurs

Here are the keys to success on the court and in the boardroom.
5 min read
3 Important Tips for Hiring the Best Employees
Hiring Tips

Choosing the right hires for your organization is crucial to building a thriving business. Here's how to get it right.
6 min read
The 4 Biggest Myths Discouraging Women From Tech Careers
Workplace Diversity

The tech industry considers itself a perfect meritocracy but it is no freer from bias, conscious and otherwise, than less glamorous industries.
5 min read
Why It's Harder For Women to Raise VC Funds
Growth Strategies

The glass ceiling is still very much intact, but entrepreneurs and VCs have the power to close the gender gap. Here's how.
5 min read
