My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lisa Suennen

Lisa Suennen

Guest Writer
Managing director, Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

About Lisa Suennen

Lisa Suennen is a managing director with Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, where she leads the firm’s Digital & Technology Group and its venture capital fund, Manatt Ventures. With more than 30 years’ experience as aentrepreneur, venture capitalist, board member and strategic advisor, she helps companies adopt and leverage digital technologies, develop strategies for growth through innovation and investment and build strong collaborations between established players and entrepreneurs.

More From Lisa Suennen

To Break up the Boys' Club, Ladies, Why Not Start Your Own Venture Capital Firm?

To Break up the Boys' Club, Ladies, Why Not Start Your Own Venture Capital Firm?

Women in VC roles can't rely on public relations fixes, token nods or the chivalry of their male colleagues. They have to do it themselves.
6 min read