Liz Young

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Liz Young is the founder & CEO of Realm, a renovations marketplace providing expert guidance, reliable contractors and a customized plan to transform your home. She's passionate about helping consumers use data to make better decisions about their biggest asset: their home.

Consultoría

Toda empresa enfrentará una crisis: así es como puedes adaptarte rápidamente

Como una empresa de renovación de viviendas con sede en Los Ángeles, cuando comenzaron los incendios, supe que debíamos actuar de inmediato y redirigir nuestro enfoque hacia un problema que se desarrollaba en tiempo real. En este artículo, compartiré tres lecciones que resaltan la importancia de la adaptabilidad en tiempos difíciles.

Management

Every Company Will Face a Crisis — Here's How You Can Adapt Quickly

When the LA fires started — as an LA-based home renovation company — I knew we needed to spring into action and shift our focus onto a new, unfolding problem in real-time. In this piece, I will break down three lessons that emphasize the importance of adaptability in challenging times.

