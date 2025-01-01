Liz Young
Toda empresa enfrentará una crisis: así es como puedes adaptarte rápidamente
Como una empresa de renovación de viviendas con sede en Los Ángeles, cuando comenzaron los incendios, supe que debíamos actuar de inmediato y redirigir nuestro enfoque hacia un problema que se desarrollaba en tiempo real. En este artículo, compartiré tres lecciones que resaltan la importancia de la adaptabilidad en tiempos difíciles.
Every Company Will Face a Crisis — Here's How You Can Adapt Quickly
When the LA fires started — as an LA-based home renovation company — I knew we needed to spring into action and shift our focus onto a new, unfolding problem in real-time. In this piece, I will break down three lessons that emphasize the importance of adaptability in challenging times.