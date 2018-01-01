Maggie Lord

Maggie Lord

Guest Writer
Founder of Rustic Wedding Chic and The Rustic Wedding Guide

Maggie Lord is the founder of Rustic Wedding Chic and The Rustic Wedding Guide and the author of The Rustic Wedding Handbook. She lives in Fairfield, Conn., where she balances caring for her 3-year-old son, Jack, and running an online site for couples planning rustic and country weddings.

More From Maggie Lord

A Guide to Maternity Leave for Entrepreneurs
Parenting

A Guide to Maternity Leave for Entrepreneurs

Nurture both babies at once with a bit of planning, foresight and a team you can trust and rely upon.
4 min read
Pass It On: Encourage Your Kids to Become Entrepreneurs With These 5 Lessons
Parenting

Pass It On: Encourage Your Kids to Become Entrepreneurs With These 5 Lessons

Certain values can be instilled in children to make them more likely to take risks and embrace failure.
4 min read
The Naptime Entrepreneur: Pursuing Your Business in 'Off Hours'
Ready for Anything

The Naptime Entrepreneur: Pursuing Your Business in 'Off Hours'

Tips to building your enterprise while having another commitment, such as young children.
4 min read
