More From Manisha Chatterjee
Stocks
Here’s Why Biotech Investors Should Buy Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Now
With an array of FDA-approved products in hand and several candidates in the pipeline, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) has delivered big returns over the past few years. We think it’s wise to buy the stock now simply because it has plenty of upside and is trading at a discount to its peers. Read on.
Stocks
Pinterest vs. Facebook: Which Social Media Stock is a Better Buy Now?
Social media platforms have become an integral part of many businesses, as these are now pretty effective mediums in reaching a greater audience with products and solutions. Given that Pinterest (PINS) and Facebook (FB) are two of the established companies in the social media space, they are expected to see increasing user activities and revenues in the upcoming months. But let’s find out which of these two stocks is a better buy now.