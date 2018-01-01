Marc Gaffan

Marc Gaffan

Guest Writer
Co-founder of Incapsula

Marc Gaffan is co-founder of Incapsula. He has extensive experience in leading product marketing and management activities at leading security companies. Prior to founding Incapsula, Gaffan was director of product marketing at RSA, EMC's security division, where he was responsible for strategy and go to market activities of a $500M IT Security product portfolio.

More From Marc Gaffan

5 Tips to Protect Your Business From Hackers
Cybersecurity

5 Tips to Protect Your Business From Hackers

Today the risk of data breach is greater than ever, for large and small businesses alike. But keeping your venture safe is easier than you think.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.