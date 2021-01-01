Mark Krupnik

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO at Retalon

Mark Krupnik is the CEO and founder of Retalon, an award-winning provider of AI and analytics software for retailers. He holds a PhD in applied mathematics, and has also co-authored new programs for the School of Retail Management at Ryerson University.

http://retalon.com

Follow Mark Krupnik on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Technology

How Advanced Analytics Can Put an End to the $50 Billion Retail Overstock Problem

Retailers are empowered by AI and ML technology-driven analytics to optimize inventory and eliminate the $50 billion overstock crisis.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like