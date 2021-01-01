Signing out of account, Standby...
Mark Krupnik
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO at Retalon
Mark Krupnik is the CEO and founder of Retalon, an award-winning provider of AI and analytics software for retailers. He holds a PhD in applied mathematics, and has also co-authored new programs for the School of Retail Management at Ryerson University.
Follow Mark Krupnik on Social
Latest
How Advanced Analytics Can Put an End to the $50 Billion Retail Overstock Problem
Retailers are empowered by AI and ML technology-driven analytics to optimize inventory and eliminate the $50 billion overstock crisis.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Christian Anderson (Trust'N)
Owner & President of Lost Boy Entertainment Company
-
Robert Finlay
Founder at Thirty Capital & Lobby CRE
-
Zac Almeida
CEO of The SEO Hustler
-
Emily Washcovick
Senior Field Marketing Manager and Small Business Expert
-
Frank Wazeter
Website Developer & Digital Strategist
-
Anton Liaskovskyi
CEO of AdPlayer.Pro
-
Pui Ki
Senior Analyst
-
Craig Melrose
EVP, Digital Transformation Solutions