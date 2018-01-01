Mark McClain is CEO and co-founder of SailPoint, the leader in identity and access management. In 2015, Mark earned the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Central Texas and is a 2016 Glassdoor Highest Rated CEO.
Company Culture
4 Tips for Maintaining Cultural DNA During High Growth
Satisfy employees with a positive, fun-loving, yet accountable work environment.
Project Grow
The 3 Best Pieces of Entrepreneurial Advice I've Received
The best examples of inspiration spark thought-provoking discussions.
Success Stories
3 Tips for Transforming a Startup Into a Global Success Story
Becoming the next Zuckerberg is even more difficult than it sounds.