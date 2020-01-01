About Mark Thacker
Mark Thacker is the president of Sales Xceleration, a firm specializing in sales strategy, process, and execution. Mark has a 33-year history of sales leadership and success in diverse industries. Mark is the author of Beyond the Mountaintop: Observations on Selling, Living, and Achieving.
More From Mark Thacker
Grace Under Fire: How to Prepare Your Sales Pipeline for 2021
2020 has been a kick in the teeth for businesses, but flexibility and agility can help any team bounce back.