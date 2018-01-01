Matt Ehrlichman

Matt Ehrlichman

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Porch.com

Matt Ehrlichman is the CEO of Seattle-based Porch.com, the home improvement network. Prior, Ehrlichman was chief strategy officer at Active Network responsible for 85 percent of the P&L. Ehrlichman joined Active in 2007 and helped grow its revenues from $65 million in 2006 to $420 million and a 2011 initial public offering. Before joining Active, Ehrlichman was co-founder and chief executive officer at Thriva, which was acquired by the Active Network in March 2007 for $60 million. 

More From Matt Ehrlichman

Don't Go It Alone: How to Use Partnerships as a Growth Strategy
Partnerships

Don't Go It Alone: How to Use Partnerships as a Growth Strategy

Partnerships reduce costs and help companies operate more efficiently.
6 min read
Declaration of Independents: Thinking Beyond the Gig Economy
Gig Economy

Declaration of Independents: Thinking Beyond the Gig Economy

It might be time to stop calling it the 'gig economy.'
6 min read
Before You Bring on Your Next Employee, Check These 3 Things Off Your List
Ask the Expert

Before You Bring on Your Next Employee, Check These 3 Things Off Your List

Bringing on a new employee shouldn't be taken lightly. Here are three things to consider before welcoming the individual to the team.
4 min read
The 3 Key Elements to Make Your Business a Success
Ask the Expert

The 3 Key Elements to Make Your Business a Success

Once you've created a product or service that has market fit, these three factors can help take your company to the next level.
3 min read
How to Keep Leaders Focused on a Company's Most Important Metrics
Ask the Expert

How to Keep Leaders Focused on a Company's Most Important Metrics

Here is how to determine a business's most important metrics and keep leaders aligned with these goals.
3 min read
4 Tips to Go Further, Faster with Strategic Partnerships
Partnerships

4 Tips to Go Further, Faster with Strategic Partnerships

If done correctly, partnerships can help your startup gain credibility and distribution.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.