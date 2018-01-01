Matt Eldridge is the president and co-founder of Foursum, an all-in-one mobile app for golfers. A life-long entrepreneur and passionate golfer, Matt has gained invaluable startup and business development experience, helping PropertyGuys.com achieve Canada’s franchise of the year and founding and serving as CEO of Lymbix.com.
Growth Strategies
Why Mixing Business With Pleasure Is Your Recipe For Success
There's a way to do what you love and make a living at it. Here's one entrepreneur's success story.