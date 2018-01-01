Matt Hanses is the founder of Uplift Marketing, a company which creates tailor-made marketing and branding to convey the unique vision and personality of each client. You can find him at ByMattHanses.com or Uplift.Marketing.
Project Grow
Growth Hacking Even for Businesses That 'Don't Want' to Grow
Many owners have unconscious resistance to growing their businesses too fast. Here are six steps to take to make your business scalable.
Branding
You Don't Create Your Company's Brand -- You Discover It.
The six ingredients that make up your brand and how to use them to capture your company's essence.
Ready for Anything
5 Steps to Marketing That Resonates With Your Prospects
In today's oversold society, being yourself creates authentic marketing that resonates with people.
Ready for Anything
Share What You Know and People Will Buy What You Sell
A salesman has to knock on lots of doors but people knock an expert's door. Whatever your business, you are the expert. Freely helping people today brings clients tomorrow.