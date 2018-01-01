Matthew J. Belvedere

Matt Belvedere is a veteran journalist at the intersection of where live television news programs and the Internet meet -- developing and managing an online and social media presence for CNBC's flagship morning show, "Squawk Box."
Ready for Anything
'Suicide Squad' Star and Rocker Jared Leto's Top Tip for Startup Founders
'In a band ... it's very similar to a startup. You're a few people in a garage,' he said.
Uber
Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Responds to Critics Who Want IPO
Kalanick also announced Arianna Huffington, founder and editor-in-chief of The Huffington Post, is joining Uber's board of directors.
Finances
Waze Co-Founder Says New Startup Is the 'Robin Hood of Wall Street Fees'
Uri Levine's new company strives to put money back into the hands of investors and consumers.
IPO
GoPro Founder Remembers His $3 Billion 'Ah-Hah Moment'
As GoPro celebrates its IPO today, its founder explains how he got the idea to make mountable, action video cameras.
Business Travel
NY to Tokyo in an Hour? Richard Branson Says It Can Be Done.
The Virgin Group Founder says he's hoping to bring back supersonic commercial air travel.
Growth Strategies
American Airlines CEO: Fares Won't Rise if Demand Holds Steady
As US Airways and American Airlines merge to become the largest airline in the world, questions about further industry consolidation and changing standards remain.
Technology
Hacker: Obamacare Site Has Major Security Flaws
A cybersecurity expert says it could take a year to secure the risk of 'high exposures' of personal information on the federal Obamacare online exchange.
Starting a Business
Winklevoss Twins: Bitcoin Worth at Least 100 Times its Current Price
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, who famously battled Mark Zuckerberg over Facebook's origins, are big investors in the digital currency and say it's worth 100 times its current value.