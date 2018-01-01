Michael Burdick

Michael Burdick is the CEO of Paro, the outsourced finance and accounting department for growing businesses. Paro's purpose is to empower people to do what they love.

More From Michael Burdick

The Future Is Freelance: How to Optimize Independent Worker Output
Freelancers

The Future Is Freelance: How to Optimize Independent Worker Output

By treating freelancers like human beings, companies can ensure they'll never be at a loss for top talent, even on the most challenging projects.
6 min read
The Gig Economy Is Reinventing the Enterprise -- Don't Get Left Behind
Gig Economy

The Gig Economy Is Reinventing the Enterprise -- Don't Get Left Behind

The American enterprise is living on borrowed time, but there's no reason to panic. Seize the opportunity to get ahead of the curve by embracing freelance workers.
7 min read
4 Tips for Entrepreneurs Embarking on an Amazon-Style Expansion
Scaling

4 Tips for Entrepreneurs Embarking on an Amazon-Style Expansion

If your company is blowing up (in a good way), congratulations! Just make sure your processes are scalable and that you've done your due diligence before rocketing your company in a new direction.
5 min read
Don't Even Think 'Merger' Without Taking These 5 Steps First
Mergers and Acquisitions

Don't Even Think 'Merger' Without Taking These 5 Steps First

There are plenty of ways for mergers to fall through, but not all are destined for failure. Follow five steps to prevent any last-minute meltdowns.
7 min read
The Accounting Industry's Death is Great News for Your Business
Disruption

The Accounting Industry's Death is Great News for Your Business

We're living during a watershed moment for accounting, which creates repercussions throughout the business world. A new normal will rise from the ashes of the archaic industry, and this revival will lower costs and increase transparency for businesses in every sector.
7 min read
