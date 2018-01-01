Michael Burdick is the CEO of Paro, the outsourced finance and accounting department for growing businesses. Paro's purpose is to empower people to do what they love.
Freelancers
The Future Is Freelance: How to Optimize Independent Worker Output
By treating freelancers like human beings, companies can ensure they'll never be at a loss for top talent, even on the most challenging projects.
Gig Economy
The Gig Economy Is Reinventing the Enterprise -- Don't Get Left Behind
The American enterprise is living on borrowed time, but there's no reason to panic. Seize the opportunity to get ahead of the curve by embracing freelance workers.
Scaling
4 Tips for Entrepreneurs Embarking on an Amazon-Style Expansion
If your company is blowing up (in a good way), congratulations! Just make sure your processes are scalable and that you've done your due diligence before rocketing your company in a new direction.
Mergers and Acquisitions
Don't Even Think 'Merger' Without Taking These 5 Steps First
There are plenty of ways for mergers to fall through, but not all are destined for failure. Follow five steps to prevent any last-minute meltdowns.
Disruption
The Accounting Industry's Death is Great News for Your Business
We're living during a watershed moment for accounting, which creates repercussions throughout the business world. A new normal will rise from the ashes of the archaic industry, and this revival will lower costs and increase transparency for businesses in every sector.