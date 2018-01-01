Michael Jacobs

Michael Jacobs

Guest Writer
Coach and Speaker

Michael Austin Jacobs is an author, coach, serial entrepreneur and professional speaker. He teaches entrepreneurs, coaches and creators to quickly and easily manifest their intentions and goals into reality.

More From Michael Jacobs

Become More Positive With These 5 Tips
Project Grow

Become More Positive With These 5 Tips

Having a better outlook on life will lead you to success.
4 min read
3 Fears That Halt the Entrepreneurial Journey
Fear

3 Fears That Halt the Entrepreneurial Journey

Many "wantrepreneurs" encounter doubts and misbeliefs about starting a company. Here's how to forge ahead.
4 min read
Meditation Isn't Just For Hippies: Here Is How it Can Help Entrepreneurs
Lifestyle

Meditation Isn't Just For Hippies: Here Is How it Can Help Entrepreneurs

For entrepreneurs that are constantly on the go, meditation can help alleviate the pressure and stress of launching and running a company.
3 min read
