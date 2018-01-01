Guest Writer

Head of Global Insights, Qualtrics

Mike Maughan is the head of global insights at Qualtrics, where he works on special operations with the CEO and oversees thought leadership and research, corporate social responsibility, sponsorships, and global corporate communications. He co-founded the 5 For The Fight Foundation and in 2017 negotiated a partnership with the NBA’s Utah Jazz, putting foundation's logo on the Jazz's jersey and partnering with the team to raise $50 million for cancer research.

Maughan is also viewed s an expert on millennials in the workplace and has presented on this topic at conferences and for such media outlets as Forbes, NPR, CBS, CNBC, and About.com.