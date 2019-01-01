Monique Verduyn

My Queue

How a Traditional Industry is Innovating With New Technology
Innovation

How a Traditional Industry is Innovating With New Technology

A company that's been active for more than five decades in an industry that's hundreds of years old doesn't sound like a recipe for innovation - and yet that's exactly what Luci Nouwens, owner of Nouwens Carpets, is focused on.
3 min read
How to Become a Disruptor That Shifts Markets
DISRUPTORS

How to Become a Disruptor That Shifts Markets

What can we do now that we couldn't do before, thanks to changes in technology? That's the approach that great organisations are taking to transform the consumer experience. And it's not just the ruthless young upstarts that are doing so - we spoke to three companies founded by industry stalwarts to get their take on how to seize market leadership in a time of significant disruption.
14 min read
How to Sell Your Vision – and Execute On It
Vision

How to Sell Your Vision – and Execute On It

Hennie Botes is a true South African entrepreneur. In spite of numerous challenges, he has developed an unrelenting ability to sell his vision, and execute it. Through technology he created - which challenges traditional building techniques – he is also empowering other entrepreneurs.
7 min read
How Portia Mngomezulu Launched Her Cosmetics Business With No Money

How Portia Mngomezulu Launched Her Cosmetics Business With No Money

A great product range backed by an ambitious vision and a determination to get the basics right is helping Portia Mngomezulu to conquer the highly competitive beauty industry
8 min read
How to Advantage of Opportunities
Women Entrepreneurs

How to Advantage of Opportunities

Launching a marketing agency is a dream for many creative visionaries, but the competition is stiff. Buyi Mafoko, MD of Leratadima Marketing, offers advice on gaining a competitive advantage and differentiating your business from your competitors.
9 min read