Monique Verduyn

Innovation
How a Traditional Industry is Innovating With New Technology
A company that's been active for more than five decades in an industry that's hundreds of years old doesn't sound like a recipe for innovation - and yet that's exactly what Luci Nouwens, owner of Nouwens Carpets, is focused on.
DISRUPTORS
How to Become a Disruptor That Shifts Markets
What can we do now that we couldn't do before, thanks to changes in technology? That's the approach that great organisations are taking to transform the consumer experience. And it's not just the ruthless young upstarts that are doing so - we spoke to three companies founded by industry stalwarts to get their take on how to seize market leadership in a time of significant disruption.
Vision
How to Sell Your Vision – and Execute On It
Hennie Botes is a true South African entrepreneur. In spite of numerous challenges, he has developed an unrelenting ability to sell his vision, and execute it. Through technology he created - which challenges traditional building techniques – he is also empowering other entrepreneurs.
How Portia Mngomezulu Launched Her Cosmetics Business With No Money
A great product range backed by an ambitious vision and a determination to get the basics right is helping Portia Mngomezulu to conquer the highly competitive beauty industry
Women Entrepreneurs
How to Advantage of Opportunities
Launching a marketing agency is a dream for many creative visionaries, but the competition is stiff. Buyi Mafoko, MD of Leratadima Marketing, offers advice on gaining a competitive advantage and differentiating your business from your competitors.