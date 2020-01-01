About Nader Mikhail
Nader Mikhail is the CEO and Founder of Elementum, the first supply chain incident management platform for the $25 trillion product economy. He has made it his life’s work to empower the world’s supply chains with technology that ensures they are armed for rapid response to disruptions.
