Nader Mikhail

Nader Mikhail

Guest Writer
CEO of Elementum

About Nader Mikhail

Nader Mikhail is the CEO and Founder of Elementum, the first supply chain incident management platform for the $25 trillion product economy. He has made it his life’s work to empower the world’s supply chains with technology that ensures they are armed for rapid response to disruptions.

More From Nader Mikhail

3 Fundamentals for Building a Resilient Supply Chain
Crisis Management

3 Fundamentals for Building a Resilient Supply Chain

By focusing on the fundamentals, even in crisis mode, organizational leaders can put the right people, processes and technology in place to tackle the most critical needs.
4 min read

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.