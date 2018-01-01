Nate Birt

5 Ways Brands Are Using Tumblr to Stand Out
Tumblr
Tumblr

5 Ways Brands Are Using Tumblr to Stand Out

Tumblr takes a blog-plus-the-kitchen-sink approach to storytelling, meaning brands have the flexibility to create their own template and engage with fans in ways that best suit their mission.
6 min read
5 Ways Content Can Make Your Brand a Thought Leader
Thought Leaders
Thought Leaders

5 Ways Content Can Make Your Brand a Thought Leader

Here are a few tips on how a company can command thought leadership through content while also ensuring their brand remains top of mind.
5 min read
How Your Brand Can Host a Celebrity Takeover on Social Media
Social Media Marketing
Social Media Marketing

How Your Brand Can Host a Celebrity Takeover on Social Media

Many brands have successfully partnered with famous people to share their company's story. Here is how to do it the right way.
6 min read
How Content Marketers Should Approach the Wearable Market
Content Marketing
Content Marketing

How Content Marketers Should Approach the Wearable Market

When it comes to adoption and content strategy, there are three schools of thought.
7 min read
5 Big Ways to Make Your Micro-Video Stand Out
Video Marketing
Video Marketing

5 Big Ways to Make Your Micro-Video Stand Out

Video micro-content might have seemed like content marketing's embarrassing little brother at some point -- cute yet inconsequential. But times have changed.
6 min read
Here Is How to Get Your Branded Video Watched
Video Tips
Video Tips

Here Is How to Get Your Branded Video Watched

For brands, video creation is an essential component of existing in the virtual ecosystem. Here is how to ensure your videos are seen.
5 min read
3 Facebook Hacks to Help With Organic Reach
Facebook Marketing
Facebook Marketing

3 Facebook Hacks to Help With Organic Reach

Although many already have given up on the idea that it's possible to connect to customers for free on Facebook, others argue hope remains.
6 min read
How to Effectively Use Advertising in Online Videos
Video Marketing
Video Marketing

How to Effectively Use Advertising in Online Videos

With these tools, you can artfully integrate your message into online programming without causing viewers to pull their hair out
5 min read
How the Library of Congress Images Can Add Pop to Your Fourth of July Posts
Content Marketing
Content Marketing

How the Library of Congress Images Can Add Pop to Your Fourth of July Posts

Surprisingly, the Library of Congress offers a whole plethora of photographs to help your content stand out -- and not just on the Fourth of July. But you need to be careful not to violate any copyright laws.
6 min read
