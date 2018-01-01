Tumblr
5 Ways Brands Are Using Tumblr to Stand Out
Tumblr takes a blog-plus-the-kitchen-sink approach to storytelling, meaning brands have the flexibility to create their own template and engage with fans in ways that best suit their mission.
Thought Leaders
5 Ways Content Can Make Your Brand a Thought Leader
Here are a few tips on how a company can command thought leadership through content while also ensuring their brand remains top of mind.
Social Media Marketing
How Your Brand Can Host a Celebrity Takeover on Social Media
Many brands have successfully partnered with famous people to share their company's story. Here is how to do it the right way.
Content Marketing
How Content Marketers Should Approach the Wearable Market
When it comes to adoption and content strategy, there are three schools of thought.
Video Marketing
5 Big Ways to Make Your Micro-Video Stand Out
Video micro-content might have seemed like content marketing's embarrassing little brother at some point -- cute yet inconsequential. But times have changed.
Video Tips
Here Is How to Get Your Branded Video Watched
For brands, video creation is an essential component of existing in the virtual ecosystem. Here is how to ensure your videos are seen.
Facebook Marketing
3 Facebook Hacks to Help With Organic Reach
Although many already have given up on the idea that it's possible to connect to customers for free on Facebook, others argue hope remains.
Video Marketing
How to Effectively Use Advertising in Online Videos
With these tools, you can artfully integrate your message into online programming without causing viewers to pull their hair out
Content Marketing
How the Library of Congress Images Can Add Pop to Your Fourth of July Posts
Surprisingly, the Library of Congress offers a whole plethora of photographs to help your content stand out -- and not just on the Fourth of July. But you need to be careful not to violate any copyright laws.