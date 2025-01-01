Nayaki Nayyar
Nayaki Nayyar is the CEO of Siteimprove. An accomplished technology executive with a track record of driving market leadership in enterprise SaaS for over 25 years, she's accelerating Siteimprove's market leadership in AI-powered marketing with SEO, content intelligence, and accessibility.
AI Won't Wait for Your Strategy — Why Should Your Leadership?
AI is moving faster than any technology shift in history. Here's why speed, agility and decisive execution are make-or-break moves for today's leaders.