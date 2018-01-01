Nicholas W. Allard became Dean of Brooklyn Law School in 2012 after three decades in legal practice, public policy and politics. He is globally recognized for expertise and innovation on legislative, regulatory matters, and higher education. In 2013, Brooklyn Law School launched The Center for Urban Business Entrepreneurship – a hub for exploring legal issues surrounding entrepreneurship, and for providing effective legal representation and support for new commercial and not-for-profit businesses – while also training the next generation of business lawyers to advise and participate in these sectors. Dean Allard was partner, chair of the Public Policy Department and co-chair of the Government Advocacy Practice at Patton Boggs. He is a graduate of Princeton University, Oxford University where he was a Rhodes Scholar, and Yale University Law School.